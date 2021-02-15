On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 20-0 796 1
2. Baylor (4) 17-0 772 2
3. Michigan 14-1 734 3
4. Ohio State 17-4 680 5
5. Illinois 14-5 600 6
(tie)Houston 17-2 600 7
7. Villanova 13-3 573 4
8. Virginia 15-3 559 9
9. Alabama 17-5 521 11
10. Oklahoma 13-5 493 12
11. Texas Tech 14-6 412 8
12. Creighton 16-5 407 17
13. Texas 13-5 400 13
14. Iowa 15-6 388 16
15. West Virginia 14-6 360 14
16. Florida State 11-3 342 19
17. Virginia Tech 14-4 316 17
18. Southern California 17-3 284 20
19. Missouri 13-5 246 10
20. Tennessee 14-5 191 15
21. Wisconsin 15-7 123 21
22. Oklahoma St. 13-6 109 22
23. Loyola-Chicago 18-4 77 23
24. Kansas 15-7 54 28
25. Oregon 12-4 52 33

Dropped out: No. 24 UCLA (14-5); No. 25 Purdue (13-8).

Others receiving votes: San Diego State (15-4) 45; Louisville (11-4) 41; Arkansas (16-5) 32; Rutgers (12-7) 28; Belmont (22-1) 28; Purdue (13-8) 23; Drake (20-2) 19; Clemson (13-5) 16; Florida (10-5) 15; UCLA (14-5) 13; Colorado (16-6) 13; LSU (13-6) 12; Utah State. (14-5) 7; Seton Hall (12-8) 5; Winthrop (18-1) 4; Colorado State (14-4) 3; St. John’s (13-8) 2; Saint Louis (10-3) 2; Boise State (16-4) 2; Xavier (11-3) 1.

