Mercer 81, Chattanooga 77, OT

CHATTANOOGA (18-7)
Hankton 2-9 0-0 4, Kenic 2-4 0-0 5, Banks 3-9 5-6 12, Jean-Baptiste 10-18 0-0 24, M.Smith 7-13 3-6 22, Caldwell 4-6 1-1 10, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 9-13 77.
MERCER (15-9)
Glisson 4-7 3-3 11, Haase 3-9 0-0 8, Alvarez 3-6 5-6 11, Cummings 5-15 0-0 14, Greco 0-1 0-0 0, Gary 1-3 0-0 2, Robertson 12-12 2-3 28, Ayers 2-4 0-0 5, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Urey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 10-12 81.
Halftime_Chattanooga 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 12-30 (M.Smith 5-7, Jean-Baptiste 4-8, Caldwell 1-2, Kenic 1-2, Banks 1-3, Walker 0-3, Hankton 0-5), Mercer 9-21 (Cummings 4-9, Robertson 2-2, Haase 2-6, Ayers 1-2, Gary 0-2). Rebounds_Chattanooga 31 (M.Smith 9), Mercer 24 (Cummings 8). Assists_Chattanooga 13 (Jean-Baptiste 6), Mercer 22 (Cummings 7). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 13, Mercer 10. A_1,220 (3,500).
