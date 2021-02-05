On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Merrimack 59, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 6:32 pm
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (5-12)

Cohen 1-7 3-4 5, Thompson 1-9 0-0 2, Dixon-Conover 5-10 1-2 14, Laskey 2-8 0-0 5, Land 2-8 0-0 5, Giles 4-9 0-0 11, Hargis 3-6 2-4 9, Flagg 1-3 1-2 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Ruggery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 7-12 54.

MERRIMACK (6-4)

Minor 5-9 0-5 10, Derring 2-7 0-0 5, Watkins 4-10 5-7 15, Jensen 3-4 0-1 8, Reid 2-6 2-2 6, McKoy 0-3 0-0 0, Edmead 5-7 0-0 11, Connolly 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-50 7-15 59.

Halftime_Merrimack 30-23. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 9-25 (Giles 3-3, Dixon-Conover 3-5, Hargis 1-3, Land 1-5, Laskey 1-6, Ruggery 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Merrimack 6-20 (Jensen 2-3, Watkins 2-6, Edmead 1-1, Derring 1-6, McKoy 0-1, Minor 0-1, Reid 0-2). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 41 (Cohen, Land 9), Merrimack 32 (Minor, Watkins 8). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 13 (Cohen, Dixon-Conover, Giles 3), Merrimack 12 (Watkins 7). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 17, Merrimack 13.

