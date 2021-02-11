Merrimack 62, CCSU 46

MERRIMACK (7-4)
Minor 6-8 3-4 15, Derring 1-3 0-0 3, Watkins 3-7 1-4 7, Jensen 4-7 4-4 14, Reid 2-8 1-2 6, McKoy 1-3 0-1 2, Edmead 5-10 0-0 11, Connolly 0-0 1-2 1, Isaacson 0-0 0-0 0, Helwig 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 10-17 62.
CCSU (4-11)
Ayangma 0-2 1-2 1, Krishnan 1-7 5-5 8, Newkirk 1-5 0-1 2, Reed 0-2 2-2 2, Outlaw 5-6 3-3 13, Baker 2-9 2-4 6, Mitchell 0-4 0-0 0, Scantlebury 2-2 5-7 10, Wilson 2-6 0-0 4, Olamuyiwa 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 13-43 18-25 46.
Halftime_Merrimack 25-17. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 6-18 (Jensen 2-5, Berry 1-1, Edmead 1-1, Derring 1-3, Reid 1-4, McKoy 0-2, Watkins 0-2), CCSU 2-15 (Scantlebury 1-1, Krishnan 1-5, Newkirk 0-1, Reed 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Baker 0-5). Fouled Out_Minor, Krishnan. Rebounds_Merrimack 22 (Minor, Connolly 5), CCSU 33 (Ayangma 7). Assists_Merrimack 13 (Watkins 5), CCSU 8 (Scantlebury, Wilson 2). Total Fouls_Merrimack 19, CCSU 17.
