Merrimack 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (5-11)
Cohen 6-8 1-1 13, Thompson 4-8 3-4 11, Dixon-Conover 5-12 2-4 13, Laskey 3-9 1-2 10, Land 5-6 0-1 10, Hargis 1-2 0-0 2, Giles 0-4 0-0 0, Flagg 0-0 0-2 0, Ruggery 0-1 3-3 3, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 10-17 62.
MERRIMACK (5-4)
Minor 4-6 1-2 9, Derring 2-6 0-0 6, Watkins 4-11 1-4 11, Jensen 4-10 2-2 13, Reid 5-7 2-2 16, McKoy 1-1 0-0 2, Edmead 4-6 0-0 9, Connolly 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-49 6-10 68.
Halftime_Merrimack 40-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 4-12 (Laskey 3-6, Dixon-Conover 1-3, Giles 0-1, Land 0-1, Ruggery 0-1), Merrimack 12-26 (Reid 4-5, Jensen 3-8, Derring 2-6, Watkins 2-6, Edmead 1-1). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 29 (Thompson 8), Merrimack 26 (Jensen 8). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 14 (Dixon-Conover, Laskey, Land 3), Merrimack 13 (Watkins 6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 12, Merrimack 14.
