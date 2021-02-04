Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Merrimack 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 6:25 pm
< a min read
      

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (5-11)

Cohen 6-8 1-1 13, Thompson 4-8 3-4 11, Dixon-Conover 5-12 2-4 13, Laskey 3-9 1-2 10, Land 5-6 0-1 10, Hargis 1-2 0-0 2, Giles 0-4 0-0 0, Flagg 0-0 0-2 0, Ruggery 0-1 3-3 3, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 10-17 62.

MERRIMACK (5-4)

Minor 4-6 1-2 9, Derring 2-6 0-0 6, Watkins 4-11 1-4 11, Jensen 4-10 2-2 13, Reid 5-7 2-2 16, McKoy 1-1 0-0 2, Edmead 4-6 0-0 9, Connolly 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-49 6-10 68.

Halftime_Merrimack 40-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 4-12 (Laskey 3-6, Dixon-Conover 1-3, Giles 0-1, Land 0-1, Ruggery 0-1), Merrimack 12-26 (Reid 4-5, Jensen 3-8, Derring 2-6, Watkins 2-6, Edmead 1-1). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 29 (Thompson 8), Merrimack 26 (Jensen 8). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 14 (Dixon-Conover, Laskey, Land 3), Merrimack 13 (Watkins 6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 12, Merrimack 14.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon