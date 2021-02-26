Merrimack seeks revenge on St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (9-9, 9-8) vs. Merrimack (8-7, 8-7)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) goes for the season sweep over Merrimack after winning the previous matchup in North Andover. The teams last met on Feb. 25, when the Terriers shot 50 percent from the field while holding Merrimack’s shooters to just 42.9 percent en route to a 13-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors. Chauncey Hawkins, Travis Atson, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Terriers points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mikey Watkins has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. Watkins has accounted for 23 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (NY) has won its last three road games, scoring 85.7 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Warriors. Merrimack has an assist on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) over its past three games while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 49 of 91 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game. The Terriers have averaged 85.4 points per game over their last five games.

