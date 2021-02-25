Trending:
Miami 69, Wake Forest 67

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:40 pm
WAKE FOREST (11-10)

Morra 2-5 2-3 6, Raca 8-16 5-6 22, Conti 3-14 4-4 11, Scruggs 3-9 1-1 9, Spear 4-10 2-2 14, Summiel 1-3 1-2 3, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Hoard 0-2 0-0 0, Hinds 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 15-18 67

MIAMI (10-10)

Harden 6-10 3-4 15, Mbandu 4-8 4-6 12, Banks 5-8 0-2 11, Marshall 4-11 1-2 12, Mason 2-8 0-0 4, Roby 2-3 2-4 6, Erjavec 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Salgues 0-1 0-0 0, Gony 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 10-18 69

Wake Forest 15 13 21 18 67
Miami 18 14 21 16 69

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-26 (Raca 1-2, Conti 1-6, Scruggs 2-6, Spear 4-9, Summiel 0-1, Hoard 0-2), Miami 7-20 (Harden 0-2, Banks 1-3, Marshall 3-9, Erjavec 1-2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Salgues 0-1, Gony 2-2). Assists_Wake Forest 12 (Conti 7), Miami 13 (Banks 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 36 (Team 4-5), Miami 34 (Team 5-8). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, Miami 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

