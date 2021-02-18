Trending:
Miami 77, Boston College 60

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON COLLEGE (5-10)

Ford 1-2 0-0 2, Soule 7-15 1-1 15, Dickens 5-13 0-0 13, Garraud 4-13 0-0 9, Swartz 1-10 1-2 3, Batts 5-8 2-2 12, Palmieri 2-3 0-0 4, Ivey 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 4-5 60

MIAMI (9-10)

Harden 8-12 4-5 20, Mbandu 3-4 1-1 8, Banks 5-13 0-0 11, Erjavec 4-9 2-2 11, Mason 3-5 4-5 11, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-3 0-0 3, Marshall 4-11 0-0 11, Salgues 0-0 0-0 0, Gony 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 11-13 77

Boston College 17 20 11 12 60
Miami 13 20 17 27 77

3-Point Goals_Boston College 4-25 (Dickens 3-9, Garraud 1-8, Swartz 0-5, Palmieri 0-1, Ivey 0-2), Miami 8-23 (Harden 0-3, Mbandu 1-2, Banks 1-4, Erjavec 1-4, Mason 1-2, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-2, Marshall 3-5, Gony 0-1). Assists_Boston College 14 (Ivey 3), Miami 15 (Marshall 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 30 (Soule 3-7), Miami 41 (Banks 6-10). Total Fouls_Boston College 15, Miami 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

