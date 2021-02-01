On Air: This Just In!
Miami 77, Duke 75

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 9:02 pm
< a min read
      

DUKE (7-6)

Hurt 7-15 6-7 21, Johnson 6-12 1-1 13, Moore 7-9 3-3 18, Goldwire 2-10 0-0 5, Steward 5-13 2-2 14, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Roach 1-3 0-0 2, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 12-13 75.

MIAMI (7-10)

Walker 6-9 3-4 16, Beverly 4-10 0-0 8, McGusty 2-12 0-0 6, Olaniyi 8-10 2-5 21, Wong 6-10 3-4 16, Brooks 2-4 0-0 4, Gak 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 31-59 8-13 77.

Halftime_Duke 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Duke 5-18 (Steward 2-5, Moore 1-1, Goldwire 1-4, Hurt 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Roach 0-1), Miami 7-13 (Olaniyi 3-5, McGusty 2-3, Wong 1-1, Walker 1-2, Beverly 0-1, Brooks 0-1). Rebounds_Duke 29 (Johnson 7), Miami 28 (Olaniyi 7). Assists_Duke 8 (Moore 3), Miami 14 (Wong, Brooks 3). Total Fouls_Duke 13, Miami 11.

