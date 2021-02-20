Miami (Ohio) 69, N. Illinois 64

MIAMI (OHIO) (9-9)

Ayah 2-3 3-3 7, Brown 5-11 6-6 16, Grant 8-18 6-7 26, Lairy 4-8 4-6 14, White 0-4 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 2-5 1-2 6, McNamara 0-1 0-0 0, Beck 0-2 0-0 0, Jovic 0-0 0-0 0, Etzler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 20-24 69.

N. ILLINOIS (2-13)

Okanu 4-11 0-0 8, Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Cochran 5-9 1-2 11, Crump 3-5 0-0 6, Hankerson 8-14 1-3 22, Beane 1-3 1-3 3, Kueth 3-5 2-2 10, Thornton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 5-10 64.

Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 7-22 (Grant 4-10, Lairy 2-4, Coleman-Lands 1-4, Etzler 0-1, White 0-1, Brown 0-2), N. Illinois 7-19 (Hankerson 5-9, Kueth 2-4, Crump 0-1, Scott 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Cochran 0-3). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 36 (Brown 12), N. Illinois 26 (Okanu 6). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 11 (Lairy 4), N. Illinois 12 (Thornton 5). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 15, N. Illinois 18. A_23 (10,000).

