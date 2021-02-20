On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Miami (Ohio) 69, N. Illinois 64

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 8:43 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (OHIO) (9-9)

Ayah 2-3 3-3 7, Brown 5-11 6-6 16, Grant 8-18 6-7 26, Lairy 4-8 4-6 14, White 0-4 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 2-5 1-2 6, McNamara 0-1 0-0 0, Beck 0-2 0-0 0, Jovic 0-0 0-0 0, Etzler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 20-24 69.

N. ILLINOIS (2-13)

Okanu 4-11 0-0 8, Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Cochran 5-9 1-2 11, Crump 3-5 0-0 6, Hankerson 8-14 1-3 22, Beane 1-3 1-3 3, Kueth 3-5 2-2 10, Thornton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 5-10 64.

Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 7-22 (Grant 4-10, Lairy 2-4, Coleman-Lands 1-4, Etzler 0-1, White 0-1, Brown 0-2), N. Illinois 7-19 (Hankerson 5-9, Kueth 2-4, Crump 0-1, Scott 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Cochran 0-3). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 36 (Brown 12), N. Illinois 26 (Okanu 6). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 11 (Lairy 4), N. Illinois 12 (Thornton 5). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 15, N. Illinois 18. A_23 (10,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars