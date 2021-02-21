Trending:
Michigan St. 76, Purdue 73

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 2:05 pm
PURDUE (6-13)

Diagne 2-5 1-2 5, Farquhar 0-5 2-2 2, Layden 2-4 0-0 5, Moore 7-13 2-2 17, Traylor 10-20 7-8 31, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 1-2 0-2 3, Hardin 2-7 0-0 5, Shaya Kyle 2-3 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 13-18 73

MICHIGAN ST. (12-6)

Smith 8-14 2-2 18, Ayrault 3-8 1-2 7, Clouden 3-13 0-1 6, Joiner 3-6 2-2 11, Winston 6-10 0-0 16, Parks 1-2 0-0 2, Crooms 3-4 1-2 7, Ozment 3-5 0-0 7, Bostic 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-64 6-9 76

Purdue 11 26 18 18 73
Michigan St. 22 13 17 24 76

3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-22 (Layden 1-3, Moore 1-5, Traylor 4-7, Doumbia 1-1, Hardin 1-6), Michigan St. 8-20 (Ayrault 0-3, Clouden 0-3, Joiner 3-6, Winston 4-6, Ozment 1-1, Bostic 0-1). Assists_Purdue 12 (Traylor 5), Michigan St. 21 (Clouden 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 29 (Farquhar 2-5), Michigan St. 39 (Smith 6-10). Total Fouls_Purdue 12, Michigan St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_51.

