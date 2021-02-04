On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Michigan St. 81, Illinois 60

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:36 pm
ILLINOIS (2-11)

Myles 2-5 1-2 5, Rubin 0-3 1-2 1, Ephraim 0-3 0-0 0, Peebles 7-16 2-3 17, Terry 4-10 1-3 10, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Robins 0-2 0-0 0, Lopes 1-1 2-2 4, Amusan 1-2 0-0 2, McQueen 3-5 0-0 8, Nye 3-7 0-0 9, Porter 2-2 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 7-13 60

MICHIGAN ST. (10-4)

Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Ayrault 3-7 0-0 7, Clouden 10-17 6-6 28, Crooms 3-4 1-4 7, Joiner 2-5 0-0 6, Cook 1-2 3-4 5, Parks 2-6 1-3 5, Jacqmain 0-1 0-0 0, James 0-2 1-2 1, Ozment 2-5 0-0 5, Winston 1-4 2-2 5, Bostic 0-0 2-4 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-62 16-25 81

Illinois 15 13 21 11 60
Michigan St. 24 27 12 18 81

3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-18 (Ephraim 0-1, Peebles 1-5, Terry 1-3, Amusan 0-1, McQueen 2-2, Nye 3-6), Michigan St. 7-20 (Ayrault 1-3, Clouden 2-5, Joiner 2-4, Jacqmain 0-1, Ozment 1-4, Winston 1-3). Assists_Illinois 15 (Terry 6), Michigan St. 18 (Clouden 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 34 (Lopes 2-3), Michigan St. 42 (Ayrault 5-9). Total Fouls_Illinois 18, Michigan St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

