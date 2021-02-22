Michigan State looks for home win vs No. 5 Illinois

No. 5 Illinois (16-5, 12-3) vs. Michigan State (11-9, 5-9)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State looks for its fourth straight win over No. 5 Illinois at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The last victory for the Fighting Illini at Michigan State was a 59-54 win on Feb. 7, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Michigan State’s Aaron Henry has averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds while Joey Hauser has put up 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Fighting Illini, Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Kofi Cockburn has put up 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dosunmu has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Illinois has won its last five road games, scoring 85 points, while allowing 68.6 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Illini have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Michigan State has 42 assists on 74 field goals (56.8 percent) over its past three outings while Illinois has assists on 58 of 92 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 81.8 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 16th among Division I teams. The Michigan State defense has allowed 71.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st overall).

