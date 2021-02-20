On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Miller leads UNC Greensboro over Chattanooga 60-55

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 7:35 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 60-55 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Mohammed Abdulsalam had 15 points and seven rebounds for UNC Greensboro (16-7, 11-4 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Keyshaun Langley added 11 points.

Chattanooga scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Malachi Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Mocs (18-6, 9-6), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. KC Hankton added 13 points. David Jean-Baptiste had 11 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Mocs on the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Chattanooga 74-66 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

