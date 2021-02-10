Trending:
Miller scores 16 to carry George Mason past Fordham 77-45

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:35 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller registered 16 points as George Mason easily defeated Fordham 77-45 on Wednesday night.

Javon Greene had 14 points for George Mason (9-8, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Kolek added 11 points.

George Mason totaled 44 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Joel Soriano had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (2-10, 2-10). Josh Navarro added 11 points. Jalen Cobb had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

