Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:04 pm
IUPUI (8-10)

Goss 9-14 2-6 20, Burk 4-14 3-4 12, Depersia 2-3 0-0 5, McClure 0-1 0-0 0, Minnett 6-17 8-9 23, Harvey 3-4 0-0 8, LaStrap 1-4 2-2 4, Seay 0-0 0-0 0, Carrasco 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-21 72.

MILWAUKEE (9-11)

Allen 4-6 5-8 13, Gholston 6-18 5-5 20, Lucas 6-10 7-9 22, Thomas 6-9 1-2 13, Brown 2-3 2-3 6, Newby 1-3 4-6 6, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Simms 2-7 0-0 4, Hancock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 24-33 84.

Halftime_Milwaukee 47-34. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-22 (Minnett 3-9, Harvey 2-3, Depersia 1-2, Burk 1-6, LaStrap 0-1, McClure 0-1), Milwaukee 6-20 (Lucas 3-6, Gholston 3-7, Brown 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Newby 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Simms 0-3). Fouled Out_Seay. Rebounds_IUPUI 33 (Goss 17), Milwaukee 38 (Allen 10). Assists_IUPUI 13 (Burk 3), Milwaukee 12 (Lucas 5). Total Fouls_IUPUI 28, Milwaukee 15.

