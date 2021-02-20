Milwaukee 89, Oakland 87, 2OT

OAKLAND (10-17)

Oladapo 11-14 2-3 24, Parrish 6-13 5-6 17, Townsend 6-11 3-4 16, Moore 3-16 6-6 14, Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Young 1-5 2-4 5, Lampman 2-3 0-0 6, Kangu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 18-23 87.

MILWAUKEE (8-11)

Allen 5-10 2-6 12, Gholston 5-24 0-0 14, Lucas 9-20 2-2 21, Thomas 8-14 5-7 22, Brown 5-7 2-3 15, Simms 1-5 0-0 2, Coleman 1-4 0-0 3, Newby 0-1 0-0 0, Hancock 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 34-85 11-20 89.

Halftime_Oakland 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 7-25 (Lampman 2-3, Moore 2-7, Townsend 1-4, Young 1-4, Williams 1-6, Kangu 0-1), Milwaukee 10-27 (Gholston 4-14, Brown 3-4, Coleman 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Lucas 1-6). Fouled Out_Townsend, Brown. Rebounds_Oakland 48 (Oladapo, Parrish 12), Milwaukee 41 (Allen 12). Assists_Oakland 21 (Moore 15), Milwaukee 19 (Lucas 13). Total Fouls_Oakland 17, Milwaukee 18.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.