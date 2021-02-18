On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee looks to end streak vs Oakland

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Oakland (9-16, 9-9) vs. Milwaukee (7-10, 6-9)

Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to extend Milwaukee’s conference losing streak to five games. Milwaukee’s last Horizon win came against the IUPUI Jaguars 83-76 on Jan. 30. Oakland won 86-81 at Robert Morris in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston, Te’Jon Lucas and Josh Thomas have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jalen Moore has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Milwaukee has scored 71 points per game and allowed 82 over its four-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing