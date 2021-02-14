Minnesota 68, Wisconsin 63

WISCONSIN (5-14)
Lewis 9-16 9-12 27, Stapleton 3-6 0-0 6, Hilliard 7-11 1-2 15, Moschkau 0-3 0-0 0, Pospisilova 4-11 0-0 8, Stauffacher 1-2 0-0 3, Douglass 0-1 0-0 0, Luehring 0-0 0-0 0, Schramek 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 10-14 63
MINNESOTA (7-9)
Mershon 1-3 0-0 2, Sissoko 7-9 4-4 20, Powell 4-16 6-8 15, Scalia 5-16 2-2 17, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Bagwell-Katalinich 3-5 0-0 6, Sconiers 1-2 1-2 3, Borowicz 0-1 0-0 0, Strande 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 13-16 68
|Wisconsin
|10
|18
|13
|22
|—
|63
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|18
|18
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 1-7 (Moschkau 0-3, Pospisilova 0-1, Stauffacher 1-2, Schramek 0-1), Minnesota 9-24 (Mershon 0-1, Sissoko 2-2, Powell 1-4, Scalia 5-12, Smith 1-2, Borowicz 0-1, Strande 0-2). Assists_Wisconsin 14 (Pospisilova 5), Minnesota 17 (Powell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 34 (Team 3-7), Minnesota 35 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 14, Minnesota 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments