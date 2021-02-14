On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 68, Wisconsin 63

By The Associated Press
February 14, 2021 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (5-14)

Lewis 9-16 9-12 27, Stapleton 3-6 0-0 6, Hilliard 7-11 1-2 15, Moschkau 0-3 0-0 0, Pospisilova 4-11 0-0 8, Stauffacher 1-2 0-0 3, Douglass 0-1 0-0 0, Luehring 0-0 0-0 0, Schramek 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 10-14 63

MINNESOTA (7-9)

Mershon 1-3 0-0 2, Sissoko 7-9 4-4 20, Powell 4-16 6-8 15, Scalia 5-16 2-2 17, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Bagwell-Katalinich 3-5 0-0 6, Sconiers 1-2 1-2 3, Borowicz 0-1 0-0 0, Strande 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 13-16 68

Wisconsin 10 18 13 22 63
Minnesota 18 14 18 18 68

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 1-7 (Moschkau 0-3, Pospisilova 0-1, Stauffacher 1-2, Schramek 0-1), Minnesota 9-24 (Mershon 0-1, Sissoko 2-2, Powell 1-4, Scalia 5-12, Smith 1-2, Borowicz 0-1, Strande 0-2). Assists_Wisconsin 14 (Pospisilova 5), Minnesota 17 (Powell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 34 (Team 3-7), Minnesota 35 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 14, Minnesota 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing