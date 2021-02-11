Minnesota 71, No. 24 Purdue 68

PURDUE (13-8)
Gillis 2-5 0-0 5, Trev.Williams 11-21 2-2 24, Hunter 6-8 2-2 14, Ivey 1-8 2-2 4, Newman 2-7 0-0 5, Stefanovic 0-3 0-0 0, Edey 4-6 5-6 13, Wheeler 1-4 0-2 2, Thompson 0-0 1-2 1, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 12-16 68.
MINNESOTA (13-7)
Johnson 7-9 1-3 15, Robbins 4-11 3-4 11, Carr 7-18 2-2 19, Kalscheur 5-10 2-2 16, Tre.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Mashburn 3-7 0-1 6, Curry 0-1 2-2 2, Gach 0-1 0-0 0, Ihnen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-14 71.
Halftime_Purdue 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 2-17 (Gillis 1-3, Newman 1-3, Hunter 0-2, Stefanovic 0-2, Wheeler 0-3, Ivey 0-4), Minnesota 7-24 (Kalscheur 4-7, Carr 3-7, Curry 0-1, Gach 0-1, Ihnen 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Mashburn 0-2, Robbins 0-3). Fouled Out_Gillis. Rebounds_Purdue 35 (Trev.Williams 10), Minnesota 31 (Robbins 10). Assists_Purdue 15 (Ivey 4), Minnesota 13 (Carr 5). Total Fouls_Purdue 14, Minnesota 14. A_44 (14,625).
