Minnesota 73, Nebraska 63

NEBRASKA (11-10)
Bourne 3-11 1-2 7, Cain 2-5 0-0 4, Haiby 6-16 7-8 22, Porter 0-4 2-2 2, Scoggin 2-6 2-2 7, Coley 2-2 0-0 6, Cayton 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Stewart 5-6 0-0 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 12-14 63
MINNESOTA (8-11)
Mershon 4-8 0-1 8, Sissoko 5-12 0-2 10, Hubbard 4-6 3-3 14, Scalia 2-11 6-6 11, Smith 2-6 1-2 5, Bagwell-Katalinich 2-4 2-2 6, Sconiers 6-9 2-4 14, Borowicz 1-2 0-0 3, Strande 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 14-20 73
|Nebraska
|12
|18
|21
|12
|—
|63
|Minnesota
|15
|16
|20
|22
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 9-19 (Bourne 0-1, Haiby 3-7, Scoggin 1-4, Coley 2-2, Brown 0-1, Stewart 3-4), Minnesota 5-13 (Mershon 0-2, Sissoko 0-1, Hubbard 3-4, Scalia 1-5, Borowicz 1-1). Assists_Nebraska 14 (Haiby 6), Minnesota 18 (Scalia 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 30 (Team 2-7), Minnesota 39 (Bagwell-Katalinich 3-5). Total Fouls_Nebraska 20, Minnesota 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
