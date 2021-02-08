On Air: This Just In!
Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 10:18 pm
NEBRASKA (4-10)

Lakes 0-0 0-0 0, Mayen 5-9 2-2 15, Walker 1-5 2-4 4, Banton 3-9 3-3 9, McGowens 2-9 3-5 7, Stevenson 5-10 4-6 14, Webster 3-7 1-2 7, Thorbjarnarson 2-6 1-1 5, Ouedraogo 0-1 0-2 0, Andre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 16-25 61.

MINNESOTA (12-7)

Johnson 3-9 5-6 13, Robbins 2-5 3-4 7, Carr 7-11 6-6 21, Kalscheur 3-13 3-5 10, Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Mashburn 5-16 0-1 11, Curry 3-3 0-0 6, Gach 1-6 0-0 3, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Ihnen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 17-22 79.

Halftime_Minnesota 45-30. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 3-15 (Mayen 3-6, McGowens 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Banton 0-2, Webster 0-2, Thorbjarnarson 0-3), Minnesota 8-36 (Johnson 2-4, Williams 2-5, Carr 1-4, Gach 1-5, Mashburn 1-6, Kalscheur 1-9, Ihnen 0-1, Robbins 0-2). Fouled Out_Mayen, Robbins. Rebounds_Nebraska 37 (Mayen, McGowens, Stevenson 6), Minnesota 39 (Johnson 10). Assists_Nebraska 12 (Banton 6), Minnesota 15 (Carr 8). Total Fouls_Nebraska 22, Minnesota 24.

