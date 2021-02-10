Minnesota 83, Illinois 73

ILLINOIS (3-12)
Myles 2-6 0-0 4, Porter 0-1 2-2 2, Nye 0-2 1-2 1, Peebles 7-17 2-2 21, Terry 7-15 1-2 16, Robins 0-4 2-2 2, Lopes 1-2 0-0 2, Rubin 2-6 0-0 4, Ephraim 2-3 1-2 6, Amusan 4-8 1-2 10, McQueen 2-7 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-71 10-14 73
MINNESOTA (6-9)
Mershon 1-2 5-6 8, Sissoko 7-9 1-1 16, Powell 6-14 1-2 17, Scalia 6-17 5-6 20, Smith 0-2 4-4 4, Bagwell-Katalinich 3-4 0-0 6, Sconiers 0-1 0-0 0, Borowicz 2-3 2-2 8, Strande 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 20-23 83
|Illinois
|8
|17
|21
|27
|—
|73
|Minnesota
|24
|19
|21
|19
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Illinois 9-24 (Nye 0-1, Peebles 5-12, Terry 1-2, Robins 0-1, Ephraim 1-1, Amusan 1-4, McQueen 1-3), Minnesota 11-25 (Mershon 1-1, Sissoko 1-3, Powell 4-8, Scalia 3-9, Smith 0-1, Borowicz 2-2, Strande 0-1). Assists_Illinois 20 (Terry 10), Minnesota 20 (Powell 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 39 (Team 6-9), Minnesota 36 (Sissoko 3-6). Total Fouls_Illinois 22, Minnesota 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments