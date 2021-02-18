Minnesota faces tough test vs No. 5 Illinois

No. 5 Illinois (15-5, 11-3) vs. Minnesota (13-9, 6-9)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Minnesota. Minnesota has won five of its nine games against ranked opponents this season. Illinois took care of Northwestern by seven at home on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ayo Dosunmu has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois has won its last four road games, scoring 82.8 points, while allowing 70 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 21st among Division I teams. The Minnesota defense has allowed 72.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th overall).

