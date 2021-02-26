Trending:
Minnesota, Nebraska look to end streaks

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Minnesota (13-11, 6-11) vs. Nebraska (5-17, 1-14)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to six games. Minnesota’s last Big Ten win came against the Purdue Boilermakers 71-68 on Feb. 11. Nebraska has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carr has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 75: Nebraska is 0-12 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Minnesota is a perfect 11-0 when its offense scores at least 75 points.

COMING UP SHORT: Minnesota has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 64.6 points and allowing 80.3 points during those contests. Nebraska has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 78.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is rated first in the Big Ten with an average of 72.8 possessions per game. The fast-paced Cornhuskers have raised that total to 76.6 possessions per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

