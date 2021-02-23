Mississippi St. 81, Auburn 68

AUBURN (5-16)
Levy 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 9-21 4-9 22, Reese 1-4 0-0 3, Rice 2-11 2-2 7, Scott-Grayson 9-16 6-7 24, Coulibaly 2-9 2-2 7, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Lowery 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 15-22 68
MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-7)
Carter 7-14 3-4 17, Cooks 4-10 0-0 9, Jackson 9-16 2-5 20, Hayes 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-7 2-2 12, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Matharu 5-11 2-2 15, Mingo-Young 1-3 2-5 4, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-69 11-18 81
|Auburn
|18
|24
|8
|18
|—
|68
|Mississippi St.
|15
|21
|21
|24
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Auburn 3-10 (Levy 0-2, Reese 1-3, Rice 1-3, Coulibaly 1-2), Mississippi St. 6-20 (Cooks 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Taylor 2-4, Matharu 3-9, Mingo-Young 0-1, Wiggins 0-1). Assists_Auburn 12 (Rice 3), Mississippi St. 20 (Taylor 5). Fouled Out_Mississippi St. Carter, Cooks. Rebounds_Auburn 40 (Thompson 6-14), Mississippi St. 46 (Carter 5-8). Total Fouls_Auburn 15, Mississippi St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
