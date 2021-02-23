Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Mississippi St. 81, Auburn 68

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      

AUBURN (5-16)

Levy 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 9-21 4-9 22, Reese 1-4 0-0 3, Rice 2-11 2-2 7, Scott-Grayson 9-16 6-7 24, Coulibaly 2-9 2-2 7, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Lowery 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 15-22 68

MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-7)

Carter 7-14 3-4 17, Cooks 4-10 0-0 9, Jackson 9-16 2-5 20, Hayes 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-7 2-2 12, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Matharu 5-11 2-2 15, Mingo-Young 1-3 2-5 4, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-69 11-18 81

Auburn 18 24 8 18 68
Mississippi St. 15 21 21 24 81

3-Point Goals_Auburn 3-10 (Levy 0-2, Reese 1-3, Rice 1-3, Coulibaly 1-2), Mississippi St. 6-20 (Cooks 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Taylor 2-4, Matharu 3-9, Mingo-Young 0-1, Wiggins 0-1). Assists_Auburn 12 (Rice 3), Mississippi St. 20 (Taylor 5). Fouled Out_Mississippi St. Carter, Cooks. Rebounds_Auburn 40 (Thompson 6-14), Mississippi St. 46 (Carter 5-8). Total Fouls_Auburn 15, Mississippi St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species