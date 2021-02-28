Missouri 77, Mississippi St. 57

MISSOURI (9-10)
Dufficy 4-9 0-0 10, Frank 5-10 2-2 14, Blackwell 4-12 3-5 12, Dembele 3-4 0-0 7, Troup 2-7 0-0 5, Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Dickson 5-8 2-3 16, Hansen 4-10 0-0 9, Kelly 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 9-12 77
MISSISSIPPI ST. (10-8)
Carter 3-12 0-2 6, Cooks 3-8 0-0 7, Hayes 2-3 0-0 4, Matharu 4-16 1-1 9, Taylor 3-5 4-6 11, Jackson 3-6 0-3 6, Morris 4-4 0-0 8, Mingo-Young 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 1-3 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 6-15 57
|Missouri
|17
|23
|24
|13
|—
|77
|Mississippi St.
|12
|12
|16
|17
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Missouri 12-30 (Dufficy 2-5, Frank 2-6, Blackwell 1-3, Dembele 1-2, Troup 1-3, Dickson 4-5, Hansen 1-6), Mississippi St. 3-22 (Cooks 1-5, Hayes 0-1, Matharu 0-8, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 0-2, Thompson 1-1, Wiggins 0-2). Assists_Missouri 16 (Blackwell 4), Mississippi St. 9 (Cooks 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri 46 (Dufficy 4-5), Mississippi St. 31 (Carter 2-5). Total Fouls_Missouri 17, Mississippi St. 14. Technical Fouls_Missouri Team 1. A_1,000.
