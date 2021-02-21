Missouri 96, Florida 80

FLORIDA (10-11)

Dut 1-3 0-0 2, Merritt 5-12 1-2 12, Farrell 2-9 3-3 8, Moore 4-7 0-0 10, Smith 10-21 10-11 34, Kinslow 0-2 0-0 0, Toonders 0-0 0-0 0, Rainey 4-8 0-0 12, Rickards 0-4 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-66 16-18 80

MISSOURI (8-9)

Dufficy 7-11 0-0 19, Frank 9-15 2-2 26, Blackwell 8-15 3-8 21, Dembele 0-2 0-0 0, Troup 1-5 0-0 2, Linthacum 1-1 0-0 2, Dickson 8-14 1-2 20, Hansen 2-5 0-0 6, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-68 6-12 96

Florida 18 12 25 25 — 80 Missouri 23 22 32 19 — 96

3-Point Goals_Florida 12-36 (Merritt 1-6, Farrell 1-6, Moore 2-4, Smith 4-9, Kinslow 0-1, Rainey 4-8, Rickards 0-2), Missouri 18-28 (Dufficy 5-7, Frank 6-8, Blackwell 2-3, Dembele 0-1, Troup 0-3, Dickson 3-3, Hansen 2-3). Assists_Florida 12 (Smith 4), Missouri 22 (Dembele 7). Fouled Out_Florida Rainey. Rebounds_Florida 40 (Merritt 4-9), Missouri 35 (Blackwell 5-14). Total Fouls_Florida 21, Missouri 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,970.

