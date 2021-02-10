Trending:
Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 53

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

S. ILLINOIS (9-8)

Filewich 1-4 1-2 3, T.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Harvey 2-7 2-2 6, Jones 3-14 5-7 13, Verplancken 2-7 2-2 8, Banks 5-8 2-4 12, D’Avanzo 4-8 0-2 9, Dembele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 12-19 53.

MISSOURI ST. (12-5)

Mosley 6-13 0-0 12, Prim 5-6 0-0 10, Black 3-8 5-5 13, Sharp 3-5 0-0 6, Hervey 5-7 6-8 18, Ridder 2-6 0-0 6, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 11-13 65.

Halftime_Missouri St. 24-21. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 5-18 (Jones 2-4, Verplancken 2-6, D’Avanzo 1-2, Banks 0-1, Harvey 0-2, T.Brown 0-3), Missouri St. 6-19 (Hervey 2-3, Black 2-5, Ridder 2-6, Patterson 0-1, Mosley 0-4). Fouled Out_Banks. Rebounds_S. Illinois 25 (Banks 6), Missouri St. 33 (Mosley 8). Assists_S. Illinois 9 (Jones 3), Missouri St. 12 (Prim, Sharp 5). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 14, Missouri St. 12. A_917 (11,000).

