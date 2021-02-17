Missouri St. 68, S. Illinois 53

MISSOURI ST. (15-5)
Mosley 4-9 0-0 8, Prim 13-19 3-4 29, Black 3-8 0-0 9, Sharp 5-8 0-0 10, Hervey 2-6 0-0 5, Patterson 2-3 0-0 4, Ridder 1-2 0-0 3, Ayres 0-1 0-0 0, Tata 0-2 0-0 0, Ebonkoli 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 3-4 68.
S. ILLINOIS (10-10)
Filewich 1-4 3-4 5, T.Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Harvey 4-8 2-4 11, Jones 6-14 0-2 13, Verplancken 3-11 0-0 6, Banks 1-5 0-0 3, D’Avanzo 1-8 0-2 3, Dembele 1-2 2-2 4, Long 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 7-14 53.
Halftime_Missouri St. 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 5-19 (Black 3-6, Ridder 1-2, Hervey 1-5, Ayres 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Prim 0-1, Tata 0-1, Mosley 0-2), S. Illinois 6-24 (T.Brown 2-4, Banks 1-3, Harvey 1-3, D’Avanzo 1-4, Jones 1-5, Verplancken 0-5). Rebounds_Missouri St. 41 (Prim 21), S. Illinois 22 (Harvey 5). Assists_Missouri St. 19 (Prim 6), S. Illinois 11 (Banks 3). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 11, S. Illinois 7.
