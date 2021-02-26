Missouri St. 90, Evansville 81

MISSOURI ST. (15-5)
Mosley 9-15 5-9 26, Prim 15-19 3-5 33, Black 1-4 0-0 3, Sharp 4-6 0-0 8, Hervey 2-2 2-2 7, Ridder 3-3 2-2 11, Patterson 0-0 2-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-49 14-20 90.
EVANSVILLE (8-15)
Kuhlman 6-10 2-2 16, Levitch 1-2 0-0 3, Frederking 1-2 2-3 4, Givance 9-16 0-0 21, Newton 8-16 7-11 26, Curtis 4-9 2-3 11, Enaruna 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 13-19 81.
Halftime_Missouri St. 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 8-12 (Ridder 3-3, Mosley 3-5, Hervey 1-1, Black 1-3), Evansville 10-21 (Newton 3-5, Givance 3-6, Kuhlman 2-5, Levitch 1-1, Curtis 1-3, Frederking 0-1). Fouled Out_Hervey, Newton. Rebounds_Missouri St. 29 (Hervey 7), Evansville 18 (Kuhlman 6). Assists_Missouri St. 12 (Sharp 6), Evansville 15 (Givance 7). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 17, Evansville 16.
