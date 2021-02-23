Trending:
Mitch Moreland finalizes $2.5M deal with Oakland Athletics

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 9:07 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — First baseman and designated hitter Mitch Moreland finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Following the departure of slugger Khris Davis to Texas in a trade this month, Moreland projects to get at-bats on an Oakland team that has made the playoffs each of the past three years.

The 35-year-old hit .265 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 42 games between Boston and San Diego last season.

He could be a strong candidate to give first baseman Matt Olson a break.

Moreland earned $925,926 in prorated pay last year from a $2.5 million salary.

Oakland designated right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn for assignment to open a roster spot. Blackburn had two stints with the A’s last year but pitched just once, starting the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle on Sept. 26. He allowed seven runs, five hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings and was the loser in a 12-3 defeat.

The 27-year-old right-hander made his big league debut with Oakland in 2017 and is 5-7 with a 5.69 ERA in 18 starts and three relief appearances in four seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

