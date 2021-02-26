MLB Spring Training Capacities

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s spring training ballpark capacities in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, as compiled by the commissioner’s office:

Team Ballpark Capacity Pct. Ari/Col Salt River Fields at Talking Stick 2,219 16.00 Atl CoolToday Park 1,808 23.00 Bal Ed Smith Stadium 1,833 24.50 Bos JetBlue Park 2,405 24.00 Cubs Sloan Park 3,630 22.00 Cin/Cle Goodyear Complex 2,211 21.00 ChiSox/LAD Camelback Ranch – Glendale 2,336 17.70 Det Joker Marchant Stadium 2,024 20.00 Hou/Was Ballpark of the Palm Beaches 1,423 18.00 KC/Tex Surprise Stadium 2,370 23.00 LAA Tempe Diablo Stadium 2,004 20.60 Mia/StL Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium 1,462 21.00 Mil American Family Fields 2,300 23.60 Min Hammond Stadium 2,435 28.00 NYM Clover Park 1,400 20.00 NYY George M. Steinbrenner Field 2,642 28.00 Oak Hohokam Park 1,998 20.00 Phi BayCare Ballpark 2,208 26.00 Pit LECOM Park 1,990 26.00 SD/Sea Peoria Sports Complex 1,960 19.00 SF Scottsdale Stadium 1,000 9.00 TB Charlotte Sports Park 1,127 14.00 Tor TD Ballpark 1,262 15.00 Average 2,002 20.84

