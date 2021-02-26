MLB Spring Training Capacities

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s spring training ballpark capacities in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, as compiled by the commissioner’s office:
|Team
|Ballpark
|Capacity
|Pct.
|Ari/Col
|Salt
|River
|Fields
|at
|Talking
|Stick
|2,219
|16.00
|Atl
|CoolToday
|Park
|1,808
|23.00
|Bal
|Ed
|Smith
|Stadium
|1,833
|24.50
|Bos
|JetBlue
|Park
|2,405
|24.00
|Cubs
|Sloan
|Park
|3,630
|22.00
|Cin/Cle
|Goodyear
|Complex
|2,211
|21.00
|ChiSox/LAD
|Camelback
|Ranch
|–
|Glendale
|2,336
|17.70
|Det
|Joker
|Marchant
|Stadium
|2,024
|20.00
|Hou/Was
|Ballpark
|of
|the
|Palm
|Beaches
|1,423
|18.00
|KC/Tex
|Surprise
|Stadium
|2,370
|23.00
|LAA
|Tempe
|Diablo
|Stadium
|2,004
|20.60
|Mia/StL
|Roger
|Dean
|Chevrolet
|Stadium
|1,462
|21.00
|Mil
|American
|Family
|Fields
|2,300
|23.60
|Min
|Hammond
|Stadium
|2,435
|28.00
|NYM
|Clover
|Park
|1,400
|20.00
|NYY
|George
|M.
|Steinbrenner
|Field
|2,642
|28.00
|Oak
|Hohokam
|Park
|1,998
|20.00
|Phi
|BayCare
|Ballpark
|2,208
|26.00
|Pit
|LECOM
|Park
|1,990
|26.00
|SD/Sea
|Peoria
|Sports
|Complex
|1,960
|19.00
|SF
|Scottsdale
|Stadium
|1,000
|9.00
|TB
|Charlotte
|Sports
|Park
|1,127
|14.00
|Tor
|TD
|Ballpark
|1,262
|15.00
|Average
|2,002
|20.84
