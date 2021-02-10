On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News

Monaco beats Grenoble in French Cup for 8th straight win

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 12:28 pm

      

PARIS (AP) — Monaco won 1-0 at second-division Grenoble in the French Cup on Wednesday to make it eight straight wins in all competitions.

Attacking midfielder Stevan Jovetic scored in the first half for Niko Kovac’s side.

Also in the round of 64, Marseille won 2-0 at second-division Auxerre to snap a seven-game winless run.

Struggling striker Dario Benedetto netted just his fifth goal in 29 games this season, and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng’s grabbed his first for Marseille since recently joining from Senegalese club Diambars.

Nantes lost 4-2 at home to Lens, amid reports that coach Raymond Domenech was to be sacked after losing four and drawing four games since taking charge.

Striker Andy Delort’s 11th goal in 22 games helped Montpellier earn a 2-0 win at Strasbourg.

Bordeaux lost 2-0 at home to Toulouse, which is in second place in the second division.

Later Wednesday, title holder Paris Saint-Germain played at second-tier Caen and league leader Lille was at Dijon.

Lyon progressed on Tuesday after routing second-tier Ajaccion 5-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

