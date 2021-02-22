Trending:
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 11:56 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carroll County 20, Floyd County 14

Central – Wise 14, Ridgeview 7

Chilhowie 9, J.I. Burton 0

Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 14

Deep Creek 14, Grassfield 6

Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 0

Eastern Montgomery 21, Covington 14

Fairfax 18, Oakton 8

Glen Allen 25, J.R. Tucker 7

Grayson County 24, Holston 20

Great Bridge 3, Western Branch 0

Hermitage 9, Varina 0

Hurley 36, Rye Cove 28

James Madison 37, Falls Church 0

James Robinson 34, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 15

John Battle 16, Gate City 6

Massaponax 62, Stafford 27

Monticello 17, Western Albemarle 10

Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 0

Riverbend 18, Mountain View 13

Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 6

Union 28, Lee High 0

West Potomac 35, John R. Lewis 7

West Springfield 40, Justice High School 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glenvar vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.

Middlesex vs. West Point, ccd.

Tunstall vs. GW-Danville, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

