Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division II=
First Round=
Norfolk Collegiate 77, Life Christian 59
North Cross 71, Hargrave Military 66
Peninsula Catholic 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 56
Steward School 72, Trinity Christian School 37
Division III=
First Round=
Carmel 103, Grace Christian 53
Church Hill Academy 65, Banner Christian 22
Eastern Mennonite 80, New Covenant 43
Richmond Christian 81, Carlisle 70
StoneBridge School def. Broadwater Academy, forfeit
Veritas Classic Christian School def. Christ Chapel Academy, forfeit
