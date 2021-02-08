On Air: This Just In!
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 10:59 pm
2 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 69, Stafford 34

Annandale 67, James Robinson 63, 2OT

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, TEACH Homeschool 11

Benedictine 69, Veritas Collegiate Academy 65

Blacksburg 60, Salem 54

Buffalo Gap 49, Strasburg 43

Charles City County High School 57, Rappahannock 44

Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32

Christian Heritage Academy 57, Faith Baptist 43

East Rockingham 76, Clarke County 43

Fairfax Christian 71, Christ Chapel Academy 50

Falls Church 45, Fairfax 40

Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36

Fluvanna 65, Fort Defiance 41

Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40

Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 54

Hampton Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 16

Highland-Warrenton 65, Trinity Christian School 36

Independence 77, George Mason 35

James Madison 67, Herndon 59, OT

James Monroe 67, Woodstock Central 39

Kempsville 64, Bayside 63, OT

Lake Braddock 100, Mount Vernon 59

Langley 55, Westfield 40

Lebanon 76, Eastside 60

Liberty Christian 80, Turner Ashby 54

Lloyd Bird 80, Meadowbrook 29

Manassas Park 58, Goochland 56

Manchester 94, Matoaca 46

McLean 47, George Marshall 41

Midlothian 70, Prince George 64, OT

Page County 67, Madison County 51

Peninsula Catholic 82, Norfolk Collegiate 72

R.E. Lee-Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35

Salem-Va. Beach 47, Princess Anne 37

Skyline 75, Lightridge 39

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 62, Temple Christian 28

Smithfield 63, Grafton 45

Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 29

W.T. Woodson 64, Justice High School 32

West Springfield 44, West Potomac 41

William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41

Yorktown 80, Chantilly 78

VHSL=

Class 2=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Bruton 62, Amelia County 47

Class 5=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Briar Woods 44, Rock Ridge 43

Riverside 69, TJ-Richmond 35

Stone Bridge 64, Freedom (South Riding) 37

Class 6=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

John Champe 50, Riverbend 43

Patriot 79, C.D. Hylton 46

Potomac 70, Battlefield 66

Woodbridge 70, Massaponax 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40

Brentsville 38, Skyline 35

Chantilly 61, Washington-Lee 22

Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29

Falls Church 40, South County 26

Fort Chiswell 71, Nelson County 41

George Mason 59, Goochland 20

Giles 68, Appomattox 47

Glenvar 56, Floyd County 47

Highland-Warrenton 35, Trinity Christian School 22

James Monroe 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 37

Lake Braddock 71, Annandale 7

Lloyd Bird 63, Prince George 30

Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 29

Lynchburg Home School 36, New Covenant 34

Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25

Marion 71, Union 55

Matoaca 52, Clover Hill 42

Meadowbrook 53, Atlee 33

Midlothian 58, Manchester 38

Miller School 58, Carlisle 32

Page County 57, Strasburg 36

Petersburg 62, Tabb 34

R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Madison County 48

Radford 60, Patrick County 44

Rappahannock County 57, William Campbell 17

Riverheads 52, Altavista 7

Salem 34, Blacksburg 17

Seton School 54, Oakcrest 27

Spotswood 62, Fort Defiance 52

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44, Buffalo Gap 31

Timberlake Christian 44, Temple Christian 40

Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26

Virginia High 57, Central – Wise 53, 2OT

Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34

William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21

Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37

VHSL=

Class 5=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Stone Bridge 60, Riverside 36

Class 6=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Forest Park 48, Riverbend 41

Osbourn Park 61, Potomac 22

Patriot 60, Massaponax 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

