Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 69, Stafford 34
Annandale 67, James Robinson 63, 2OT
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, TEACH Homeschool 11
Benedictine 69, Veritas Collegiate Academy 65
Blacksburg 60, Salem 54
Buffalo Gap 49, Strasburg 43
Charles City County High School 57, Rappahannock 44
Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32
Christian Heritage Academy 57, Faith Baptist 43
East Rockingham 76, Clarke County 43
Fairfax Christian 71, Christ Chapel Academy 50
Falls Church 45, Fairfax 40
Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36
Fluvanna 65, Fort Defiance 41
Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40
Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 54
Hampton Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 16
Highland-Warrenton 65, Trinity Christian School 36
Independence 77, George Mason 35
James Madison 67, Herndon 59, OT
James Monroe 67, Woodstock Central 39
Kempsville 64, Bayside 63, OT
Lake Braddock 100, Mount Vernon 59
Langley 55, Westfield 40
Lebanon 76, Eastside 60
Liberty Christian 80, Turner Ashby 54
Lloyd Bird 80, Meadowbrook 29
Manassas Park 58, Goochland 56
Manchester 94, Matoaca 46
McLean 47, George Marshall 41
Midlothian 70, Prince George 64, OT
Page County 67, Madison County 51
Peninsula Catholic 82, Norfolk Collegiate 72
R.E. Lee-Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35
Salem-Va. Beach 47, Princess Anne 37
Skyline 75, Lightridge 39
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 62, Temple Christian 28
Smithfield 63, Grafton 45
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 29
W.T. Woodson 64, Justice High School 32
West Springfield 44, West Potomac 41
William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41
Yorktown 80, Chantilly 78
VHSL=
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Bruton 62, Amelia County 47
Class 5=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Briar Woods 44, Rock Ridge 43
Riverside 69, TJ-Richmond 35
Stone Bridge 64, Freedom (South Riding) 37
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
John Champe 50, Riverbend 43
Patriot 79, C.D. Hylton 46
Potomac 70, Battlefield 66
Woodbridge 70, Massaponax 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40
Brentsville 38, Skyline 35
Chantilly 61, Washington-Lee 22
Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29
Falls Church 40, South County 26
Fort Chiswell 71, Nelson County 41
George Mason 59, Goochland 20
Giles 68, Appomattox 47
Glenvar 56, Floyd County 47
Highland-Warrenton 35, Trinity Christian School 22
James Monroe 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 37
Lake Braddock 71, Annandale 7
Lloyd Bird 63, Prince George 30
Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 29
Lynchburg Home School 36, New Covenant 34
Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25
Marion 71, Union 55
Matoaca 52, Clover Hill 42
Meadowbrook 53, Atlee 33
Midlothian 58, Manchester 38
Miller School 58, Carlisle 32
Page County 57, Strasburg 36
Petersburg 62, Tabb 34
R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Madison County 48
Radford 60, Patrick County 44
Rappahannock County 57, William Campbell 17
Riverheads 52, Altavista 7
Salem 34, Blacksburg 17
Seton School 54, Oakcrest 27
Spotswood 62, Fort Defiance 52
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44, Buffalo Gap 31
Timberlake Christian 44, Temple Christian 40
Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26
Virginia High 57, Central – Wise 53, 2OT
Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34
William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21
Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37
VHSL=
Class 5=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Stone Bridge 60, Riverside 36
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Forest Park 48, Riverbend 41
Osbourn Park 61, Potomac 22
Patriot 60, Massaponax 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
