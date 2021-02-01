Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 5:01 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Named Michael Hill and Raul Ibanez senior vice presidents of field operations.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the retirement of 2B Dustin Pedroia.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Adrian De Horta and Yacksel Rios on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Delino DeShields and RHP Sam Gaviglio to minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Added Chipper Jones to major league coaching staffat aprt-time.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed LHP David Rosebloom on reserve/retired list.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Alysha Clark as a free agent.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dwaune Jones assistant director of college scouting.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed PL Jordan Devey to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR J.J. Nelson and QB Jalen Morton to reserve/futures contracts.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on Covid 19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Maurice Smith to a futures contract.

Canadian Football League

BC LIONS — Re-signed free agents R Bryan Burnham and LB Bo Lokombo. Signed LB Isaiah Guzylak-Messam to a contract extension.

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named head coach Jaime Elizondo.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed QB Nick Arbuckle to a one-year deal.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned Fs Jean-Sebastien Dea and C.J. Smith from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad and F Jack Quinn to Rochester.

CALGARY FLAMES — Activated C Derek Ryan from minors from taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempel, D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore to minors Chicago (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanney Kero to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Chase Pearson and Ds Dennis Cholowski and Gustav Lindstrom to Grand Rapids Griffins from taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived RW Alex Chiasson.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Anthony Bitetto from taxi squad and F Jonny Brodzinsky from Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated RW Corey Perry from minors from taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Released F Adam Winslow from specialty player contract and added to roster.

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Connor McDonald to Cleveland (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DALLAS FC — Released D Bryan Reynolds to A.S. Roma.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed G Tomas Romero.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Daryl Dike to English Side Barnsley.

USL Championship

USL — Announced addition of Monterey Bay FC.

