Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Named Michael Hill and Raul Ibanez senior vice presidents of field operations.
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the retirement of 2B Dustin Pedroia.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Adrian De Horta and Yacksel Rios on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Delino DeShields and RHP Sam Gaviglio to minor league contracts.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Added Chipper Jones to major league coaching staffat aprt-time.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed LHP David Rosebloom on reserve/retired list.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Alysha Clark as a free agent.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dwaune Jones assistant director of college scouting.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed PL Jordan Devey to a one-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR J.J. Nelson and QB Jalen Morton to reserve/futures contracts.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on Covid 19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Maurice Smith to a futures contract.
BC LIONS — Re-signed free agents R Bryan Burnham and LB Bo Lokombo. Signed LB Isaiah Guzylak-Messam to a contract extension.
EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named head coach Jaime Elizondo.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed QB Nick Arbuckle to a one-year deal.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned Fs Jean-Sebastien Dea and C.J. Smith from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad and F Jack Quinn to Rochester.
CALGARY FLAMES — Activated C Derek Ryan from minors from taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempel, D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore to minors Chicago (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanney Kero to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Chase Pearson and Ds Dennis Cholowski and Gustav Lindstrom to Grand Rapids Griffins from taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Waived RW Alex Chiasson.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Anthony Bitetto from taxi squad and F Jonny Brodzinsky from Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated RW Corey Perry from minors from taxi squad.
East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Released F Adam Winslow from specialty player contract and added to roster.
INDY FUEL — Loaned D Connor McDonald to Cleveland (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DALLAS FC — Released D Bryan Reynolds to A.S. Roma.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed G Tomas Romero.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Daryl Dike to English Side Barnsley.
USL — Announced addition of Monterey Bay FC.
