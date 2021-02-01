Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Named Michael Hill and Raul Ibanez senior vice presidents of field operations.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the retirement of 2B Dustin Pedroia.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Emilio Vargas for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Adrian De Horta and Yacksel Rios on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Delino DeShields and RHP Sam Gaviglio on minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Added Chipper Jones to major league coaching staff as part-time hitting consultant.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed LHP David Rosebloom on reserve/retired list.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Alysha Clark as a free agent.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dwaune Jones assistant director of college scouting and Chandler Henley assistant offensive line coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed PL Jordan Devey to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR J.J. Nelson and QB Jalen Morton to reserve/futures contracts.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on Covid 19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator. Hired Josh Hingst as head strength and conditioning coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Maurice Smith to a futures contract.

Canadian Football League

BC LIONS — Re-signed free agents R Bryan Burnham and LB Bo Lokombo. Signed LB Isaiah Guzylak-Messam to a contract extension.

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Jaime Elizondo head coach.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed QB Nick Arbuckle to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned Fs Jean-Sebastien Dea and C.J. Smith from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad and F Jack Quinn to Rochester.

CALGARY FLAMES — Activated C Derek Ryan from minors from taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempel, D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore to minors Chicago (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Tanney Kero to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Chase Pearson and Ds Dennis Cholowski and Gustav Lindstrom to Grand Rapids Griffins from taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived RW Alex Chiasson.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Anthony Bitetto from taxi squad and F Jonny Brodzinsky from Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated RW Corey Perry from minors from taxi squad.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned F Maxim Golod to Tulsa (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERGLADES — Released F Adam Winslow from specialty player contract and added to roster. Activated Fs Michael Neville and Blake Winiecki from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed Fs Michael Neville and Blaek Winiecki on reserve. Signed F Cole Sanford to active roster and placed on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Added G Larkin Saalfrank to training camp roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Curtis Leonard. Announced F Mike McNamee retired.

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Connor McDonald to Cleveland (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Willie Corrin on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Nolan Valleau to active roster. Activated F Ben Thomson from commissioner’s exempt list and loned to Binghamton (AHL). Traded D Patrick McNally to Wheeling.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released Ds Daniel Fritz and Paul Meyer.

TULSA OILERS — Released Fs Kevin Domingue and Alex Berardinelli. Activated D Kyle Jenkins and F Danny Moynihan from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Conlan Keenan, Ds Stephan Beauvais, Kyle Jenkins and J.C. Brassard on reserve. Placed F Maxim Golod on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS FC — Released D Bryan Reynolds to A.S. Roma.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed G Tomas Romero.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Daryl Dike to English Side Barnsley.

USL Championship

USL — Announced addition of Monterey Bay FC.

