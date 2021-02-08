On Air: Meet the Press
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 2:59 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Taylor Guilbeau for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle on a one-year contract and INF Dee Gordon on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Chris Connolly senior vice president of marketing.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Promoted Michael Brdar to hitting coordinator and Tony Diggs to minor league field coordinator.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with INF Steve Lombardozzi.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Dennis Smith Jr. and a future second-round pick from New York Knicks in exchange for G Derrick Rose.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted Ben Bloom to run game coordinator.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Christian Parker defensive backs coach.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Alec McCrea to Rochester (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Ryan Scarfo to Rochester (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Tender Landon Bow and F Tanner Kero to taxi squad.

