Monday’s Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani to a two-year contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Taylor Guilbeau for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle on a one-year contract and INF Dee Gordon on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson to a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Chris Connolly senior vice president of marketing.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Promoted Michael Brdar to hitting coordinator and Tony Diggs to minor league field coordinator.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with INF Steve Lombardozzi.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Dennis Smith Jr. and a future second-round pick from New York Knicks in exchange for G Derrick Rose.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted Ben Bloom to run game coordinator.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Christian Parker defensive backs coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Joe Barry defensive coordinator and promoted Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen and RB Austin Walter to one-year contract extensions.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Loaned D Alec McCrea to Rochester (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Ryan Scarfo to Rochester (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
