Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani to a two-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Taylor Guilbeau for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle on a one-year contract and INF Dee Gordon on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Chris Connolly senior vice president of marketing.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Promoted Michael Brdar to hitting coordinator and Tony Diggs to minor league field coordinator.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with INF Steve Lombardozzi.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Dennis Smith Jr. and a future second-round pick from New York Knicks in exchange for G Derrick Rose.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted Ben Bloom to run game coordinator.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Christian Parker defensive backs coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Joe Barry defensive coordinator and promoted Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen and RB Austin Walter to one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Alec McCrea to Rochester (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Ryan Scarfo to Rochester (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Tender Landon Bow and F Tanner Kero to taxi squad.

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN — Named Saun Snee director of football strength and conditioning.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.