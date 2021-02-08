Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani on a two-year contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Taylor Guilbeau for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle on a one-year contract and INF Dee Gordon on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson on a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Chris Connolly senior vice president of marketing.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Promoted Michael Brdar to hitting coordinator and Tony Diggs to minor league field coordinator.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed with INF Steve Lombardozzi.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Dennis Smith Jr. and a future second-round pick from New York Knicks in exchange for G Derrick Rose.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted Ben Bloom to run game coordinator.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Christian Parker defensive backs coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Joe Barry defensive coordinator and promoted Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen and RB Austin Walter to one-year contract extensions.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Bobby McMann from Wichita (ECHL).
INDY FUEL — Loaned D Alec McCrea to Rochester (AHL).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released D Theo Calvas. Released G Mario Vrab as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Nikita Pavlychev from commissioner’s exempt list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Craig Pantano. Signed G Sean Bonar to active roster.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron and F Riley Woods to Colorado (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Ryan Scarfo to Rochester (AHL). Activated F Mike Pelech romt reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F J.C. Campagna to active roster and placed on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Tender Landon Bow and F Tanner Kero to taxi squad.
WISCONSIN — Named Saun Snee director of football strength and conditioning.
