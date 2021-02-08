Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani on a two-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Taylor Guilbeau for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle on a one-year contract and INF Dee Gordon on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Chris Connolly senior vice president of marketing.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Promoted Michael Brdar to hitting coordinator and Tony Diggs to minor league field coordinator.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed with INF Steve Lombardozzi.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Dennis Smith Jr. and a future second-round pick from New York Knicks in exchange for G Derrick Rose.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed CB Davontae Harris.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted Ben Bloom to run game coordinator.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Christian Parker defensive backs coach. Claimed LB Natrez Patrick off of waivers from Los Angeles Rams.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton off of waivers from Washington.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Joe Barry defensive coordinator and promoted Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Clained LB Chapelle Russell of of waivers from Tampa Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen and RB Austin Walter to one-year contract extensions.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released OL Chance Warmack.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Bobby McMann from Wichita (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Alec McCrea to Rochester (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released D Theo Calvas. Released G Mario Vrab as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Nikita Pavlychev from commissioner’s exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Craig Pantano. Signed G Sean Bonar to active roster.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron and F Riley Woods to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Ryan Scarfo to Rochester (AHL). Activated F Mike Pelech romt reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F J.C. Campagna to active roster and placed on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Tender Landon Bow and F Tanner Kero to taxi squad.

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN — Named Saun Snee director of football strength and conditioning.

