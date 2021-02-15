Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Billy Hamilton on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Vasquez, RHPs Matt Canterino, Tom Hackimer, Robinson Leyer, Ryan Mason, Chandler Shepherd and Josh Winder, Cs Alex Isola and Kyle Schmidt, 3Bs Drew Maggi and Jose Miranda and 1Bs Aaron Sabato, Chris Williams and Zander Wiel.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded OF Derek Fished to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with INF Jason Kipnis on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jared Banner vice president of special projects in the baseball operations department.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with C.J. Cron on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Barnes on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Kelly Jones chief people officer.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Chris Polian director of professional personnel.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Frederic Alard to Chicago (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Aaron Dell from his conditioning loan. Reassigned G Gilles Senn and D Josh Jacobs from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired $175,000 in general allocation money, $150,000 in 2021 GAM and $25,000 in 2022 GAM from Orlando City SC in exchange for an international roster slot.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Re-signed M Boniek Garcia.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed D Oniel Fisher.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired M Eric Remedi from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $200,000 of 2022 general allocation money.

COLLEGE

NOTRE DAME — Promoted Brian Polian to football associate head coach and Mike Elston to football recruiting and run game coordinator.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.