Monday’s Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal. Designated CF Dustin Fowler for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHPs Yonny Chirinos and Oliver Drake on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Chaz Roe and Collin McHugh.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with 3B Asdrubal Cabrera.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year extension.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Granted LW Artemi Panarin a leave of absence.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated LW Michael Haley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the taxi squad to the active roster.
AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Kyle Olson one game for an elbowing incident during a Feb. 20 game at Hershey.
MLS — Named Sola Winley executive vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned F Adam Jahn to Orange County SC (USL Championship). Acquired M Franco Ibarra from the Argentino Juniors (Argentine Primera).
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Nick Hinds from Seattle in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money.
