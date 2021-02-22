On Air: Ask the CIO
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 3:01 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal. Designated CF Dustin Fowler for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHPs Yonny Chirinos and Oliver Drake on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Chaz Roe and Collin McHugh.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with 3B Asdrubal Cabrera.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Granted LW Artemi Panarin a leave of absence.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated LW Michael Haley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the taxi squad to the active roster.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Kyle Olson one game for an elbowing incident during a Feb. 20 game at Hershey.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Named Sola Winley executive vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned F Adam Jahn to Orange County SC (USL Championship). Acquired M Franco Ibarra from the Argentino Juniors (Argentine Primera).

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Nick Hinds from Seattle in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money.

