Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Toronto. Placed OF Franchy Cordero on the COVID-19 injured list.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a one-year contract. Designated CF Dustin Fowler for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Fernando Tatis on a 14-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the resignation of president and CEO Kevin Mather.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHPs Yonny Chirinos and Oliver Drake on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Chaz Roe and Collin McHugh on minor league contracts.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with 3B Asdrubal Cabrera on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Luis Frias on the injured list.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LT Anthony Castonzo on the reserve/retired list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled RW Hudson Fasching from Tucson (AHL). Assigned C Barrett Hayton and D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL). Designated C Michael Chaput for assignment to the taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Brandon Davidson from the taxi squad to the active roster.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Artyom Zagidulin from the taxi squad to the active roster.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Steven Lorentz from the taxi squad to the active roster.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated D Riley Stillman for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned LW Scott Wilson to Syracuse (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated D Austin Strand for assignment to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated RW Paul Byron and C Jake Evans for assignment to the taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Ben Harpur for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Sean Malone from the taxi squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RWs Oliver Wahlstrom and Austin Czarnik from the taxi squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Granted LW Artemi Panarin a leave of absence.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated LW Michael Haley and D Braydon Coburn for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the taxi squad to the active roster. Assigned RW Logan Shaw to Belleville (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Alexander Barabanov and G Joseph Woll from the taxi squad to the active roster.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Ds Yannick Weber and Kevin Czuczman for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned G Alex D’Orio to Wheeling (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Kyle Olson one game for an elbowing incident during a Feb. 20 game at Hershey.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Named Sola Winley executive vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned F Adam Jahn to Orange County SC (USL Championship). Acquired M Franco Ibarra from the Argentino Juniors (Argentine Primera).
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Nick Hinds from Seattle in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments