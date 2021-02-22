Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Toronto. Placed OF Franchy Cordero on the COVID-19 injured list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a one-year contract. Designated CF Dustin Fowler for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Fernando Tatis on a 14-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the resignation of president and CEO Kevin Mather.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHPs Yonny Chirinos and Oliver Drake on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Chaz Roe and Collin McHugh on minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with 3B Asdrubal Cabrera on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Luis Frias on the injured list.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LT Anthony Castonzo on the reserve/retired list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled RW Hudson Fasching from Tucson (AHL). Assigned C Barrett Hayton and D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL). Designated C Michael Chaput for assignment to the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Brandon Davidson from the taxi squad to the active roster.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Artyom Zagidulin from the taxi squad to the active roster.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Steven Lorentz from the taxi squad to the active roster.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated D Riley Stillman for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned LW Scott Wilson to Syracuse (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated D Austin Strand for assignment to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated RW Paul Byron and C Jake Evans for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Ben Harpur for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Sean Malone from the taxi squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RWs Oliver Wahlstrom and Austin Czarnik from the taxi squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Granted LW Artemi Panarin a leave of absence.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated LW Michael Haley and D Braydon Coburn for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the taxi squad to the active roster. Assigned RW Logan Shaw to Belleville (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Alexander Barabanov and G Joseph Woll from the taxi squad to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Ds Yannick Weber and Kevin Czuczman for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned G Alex D’Orio to Wheeling (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Kyle Olson one game for an elbowing incident during a Feb. 20 game at Hershey.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Named Sola Winley executive vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned F Adam Jahn to Orange County SC (USL Championship). Acquired M Franco Ibarra from the Argentino Juniors (Argentine Primera).

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Nick Hinds from Seattle in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money.

