Monmouth (NJ) 70, Manhattan 65

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 11:33 pm
MONMOUTH (NJ) (9-5)

Martin 7-14 2-4 18, Rutty 2-3 1-4 5, Hammond 5-12 4-5 16, Papas 5-9 2-3 14, Ruth 0-2 1-4 1, Chaput 1-4 4-6 6, McClary 2-3 2-2 6, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 1-2 0-0 2, Vaughan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-51 16-28 70.

MANHATTAN (5-7)

Diallo 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 7-11 2-6 16, Buchanan 3-12 1-1 7, Nelson 4-7 4-4 14, Stewart 2-13 0-0 6, Watson 5-10 1-1 12, Ebube 1-2 0-0 2, Douglas-Stanley 1-8 0-0 2, Reid 1-2 0-0 3, Lasko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 8-12 65.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 6-18 (Hammond 2-4, Papas 2-5, Martin 2-6, Gabriel 0-1, McClary 0-1, Ruth 0-1), Manhattan 7-30 (Nelson 2-3, Stewart 2-11, Reid 1-2, Diallo 1-3, Watson 1-4, Buchanan 0-1, Douglas-Stanley 0-6). Fouled Out_Douglas-Stanley. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 33 (Martin 9), Manhattan 37 (Williams 10). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 21 (Ruth 6), Manhattan 17 (Nelson 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 20, Manhattan 23.

