Montana 70, Portland St. 64, OT

MONTANA (8-8)
Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 4-8 4-4 12, Beasley 4-9 2-2 14, Parker 2-6 0-0 4, Whitney 4-9 6-10 14, Carter-Hollinger 3-6 0-0 6, Vazquez 0-1 6-6 6, Steadman 6-8 0-0 12, Bannan 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 18-22 70.
PORTLAND ST. (4-9)
Thomas 5-11 1-1 13, Eyman 2-2 0-0 4, Burke 3-8 1-2 8, Dawson 2-7 4-5 8, Scott 4-18 1-4 10, Hall 5-8 0-2 11, Hardy 2-9 0-0 5, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2 1-2 3, Greeley 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 8-16 64.
Halftime_Montana 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Montana 4-10 (Beasley 4-5, Bannan 0-1, Vazquez 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Owens 0-2), Portland St. 6-29 (Thomas 2-5, Hardy 1-3, Burke 1-4, Hall 1-4, Scott 1-8, Greeley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Dawson 0-3). Fouled Out_Vazquez, Scott. Rebounds_Montana 38 (Carter-Hollinger 8), Portland St. 32 (Eyman, Scott 6). Assists_Montana 13 (Parker 6), Portland St. 13 (Scott 5). Total Fouls_Montana 17, Portland St. 19.
