On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Montana 70, Portland St. 64, OT

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 12:25 am
< a min read
      

MONTANA (8-8)

Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 4-8 4-4 12, Beasley 4-9 2-2 14, Parker 2-6 0-0 4, Whitney 4-9 6-10 14, Carter-Hollinger 3-6 0-0 6, Vazquez 0-1 6-6 6, Steadman 6-8 0-0 12, Bannan 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 18-22 70.

PORTLAND ST. (4-9)

Thomas 5-11 1-1 13, Eyman 2-2 0-0 4, Burke 3-8 1-2 8, Dawson 2-7 4-5 8, Scott 4-18 1-4 10, Hall 5-8 0-2 11, Hardy 2-9 0-0 5, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2 1-2 3, Greeley 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 8-16 64.

Halftime_Montana 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Montana 4-10 (Beasley 4-5, Bannan 0-1, Vazquez 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Owens 0-2), Portland St. 6-29 (Thomas 2-5, Hardy 1-3, Burke 1-4, Hall 1-4, Scott 1-8, Greeley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Dawson 0-3). Fouled Out_Vazquez, Scott. Rebounds_Montana 38 (Carter-Hollinger 8), Portland St. 32 (Eyman, Scott 6). Assists_Montana 13 (Parker 6), Portland St. 13 (Scott 5). Total Fouls_Montana 17, Portland St. 19.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon