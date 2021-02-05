On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Montana looks to sweep Portland St.

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Montana (8-8, 4-5) vs. Portland State (4-9, 2-5)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Portland. The teams last played on Feb. 4, when the Grizzlies outshot Portland State from the field 45.3 percent to 36.2 percent and made 10 more foul shots on the way to the six-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Kyle Owens, Brandon Whitney and Josh Bannan have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Grizzlies have scored 69 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 60.5 per game they recorded over four non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JAMES: James Scott has connected on 30.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 61.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Portland State is 0-7 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 4-2 when it scores at least 67.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Montana is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-8 when fewer than four Grizzlies players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is rated first among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.3 percent. The Vikings have averaged 14.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

