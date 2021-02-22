Trending:
Morehead St. 56, SIU-Edwardsville 48

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 8:38 pm
MOREHEAD ST. (18-7)

Baker 0-2 2-2 2, Broome 8-12 7-14 23, D.Cooper 3-10 1-2 8, Hunt 2-7 2-2 7, Potter 5-9 3-4 14, T.Cooper 0-4 0-0 0, Sebree 0-0 1-2 1, Bryan 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-44 17-28 56.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (8-15)

L.Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Adewunmi 1-7 0-0 2, Carter 5-10 0-0 11, James 2-8 2-2 7, Polk 4-12 0-0 9, S.Wright 5-11 0-0 12, Matas 1-4 1-2 3, Butler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 3-4 48.

Halftime_Morehead St. 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 3-14 (Hunt 1-2, D.Cooper 1-4, Potter 1-4, Baker 0-2, T.Cooper 0-2), SIU-Edwardsville 5-24 (S.Wright 2-5, Carter 1-3, James 1-4, Polk 1-6, Butler 0-1, Matas 0-2, Adewunmi 0-3). Fouled Out_L.Wright, Adewunmi. Rebounds_Morehead St. 36 (Broome 13), SIU-Edwardsville 31 (James 8). Assists_Morehead St. 8 (Baker, Potter, T.Cooper 2), SIU-Edwardsville 7 (Carter, James 3). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 12, SIU-Edwardsville 22. A_50 (4,000).

